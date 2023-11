FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a crash on State Route 1308, Lewisville Vienna Road, Thursday in Forsyth County, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Lewisville Fire Department, only one vehicle was involved in the crash, and no other people were injured.

First responders on scene after fatal crash on State Route 1308, Lewisville Vienna Road, in Forsyth County.

First responders on scene after fatal crash on State Route 1308, Lewisville Vienna Road, in Forsyth County.

First responders on scene after fatal crash on State Route 1308, Lewisville Vienna Road, in Forsyth County.

First responders on scene after fatal crash on State Route 1308, Lewisville Vienna Road, in Forsyth County.

First responders on scene after fatal crash on State Route 1308, Lewisville Vienna Road, in Forsyth County.

First responders on scene after fatal crash on State Route 1308, Lewisville Vienna Road, in Forsyth County.

First responders on scene after fatal crash on State Route 1308, Lewisville Vienna Road, in Forsyth County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that the road was closed in both directions, near Hillside Manor Drive, at about 1:24 p.m. It reopened just before 3 p.m.