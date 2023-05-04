GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — While traveling through Alamance County, Erdiw Rios Mariscal, of Katy, Texas, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $150,000 prize.

Mariscal bought his winning ticket from Pilot Travel Centers on Jimmie Kerr Road in Graham.

He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the March 29 drawing.

The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

Mariscal claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,876.

