LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — With the help of members of the First Baptist Church on 3rd Avenue in Lexington and the North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry, several tenants living in the Arbor at the Cotton Grove apartment complex will have relief from the heat after their AC units were damaged.

Tenant Tammy Fraley said the problem started in early May after a storm knocked the power out in the community, damaging the power source to 56 AC units as well.

Fraley said after complaining to management for days on end and getting no communication back, they took the matter to City Councilwoman Whitney Brooks who oversees the community in her district.

A member of the First Baptist Church herself, the problem was bought to church leaders who began immediate action by collecting money and donating fans to help the tenants.

“Spreading God’s love and to help those in need, and we found this need, and that was really important, and when we’re all done, that’s what made it all worth it,” said Jim Skotthy, business admin for First Baptist Church in Lexington.

Skotthy said with the generous efforts of congregation members and the help of the North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry, they raised $2,000 for the community.

“The goal was to get 60 fans within a week, either through cash donations or actual fans…within two hours, we were already getting fans. And within and a day, we had over $2,000,” Skotthy said.

The money bought 115 box fans and ice towels for the tenants. Each family that needed them received two fans. Members of the church delivered the fans on June 8 to those who needed them.

“I thought that was the best thing that anybody could ever do, and I was like somebody does care,” Fraley said.

The management of the complex told FOX8 they are actively working to rectify the problems. Several tenants showed a letter from management stating the AC problems will be fixed no later than Wednesday, June 15.