Teens receive surprise laptops, $100 gift cards during Greensboro Police Department summer program

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some Guilford County teenagers are getting rewarded for their hard work.

Fifteen teens were surprised with free laptops on Friday.

They took part in the Greensboro Police Department’s summer jobs program.

At the start of the summer, the department partnered with businesses and organizations to try to get jobs for 500 young people.

The students learned farming and life skills during the program and received a surprise Lenovo laptop and a $100 gift card.

“We did harvesting. We fed the chickens, and we got to learn a little more about ourselves,” one camper said.

The camper said she plans to use her computer to create video animations.