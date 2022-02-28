Teens arrested after killing man in Thomasville’s first murder in over a year, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two arrests have been made in Thomasville’s first homicide since February of last year.

Detectives charged two juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of Elvin Yomar Barbosa Jimenez, 41, on Feb. 19.

A 16-year-old was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor and various narcotics-related charges.

The next day on Feb. 22, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

While a motive for the shooting is not being released, the investigation concluded that this was not random.