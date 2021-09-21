Teenage victim identified in crash that shut down I-85 for hours in Randolph County; 3 other teens injured

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A single-vehicle wreck killed one teen and injured three others over the weekend.

State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that occurred on I-85 near Hopewell Church Road in Randolph County.

Nickolas Smith Coltrane, 19, of Archdale, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado. The truck ran off the roadway down into the median and overturned. The truck then crossed into the southbound lanes of I-85 and stopped on the southbound shoulder.

Coltrane died at the scene. Three other juveniles were passengers in the vehicle. All three (3) passengers were transported to High Point Medical Center in High Point with serious injuries.

While the exact cause of the crash is under investigation, troopers think that Coltrane’s truck may have lost a wheel, causing the crash.

All southbound travel lanes of I-85 were closed for nearly two hours until troopers cleared the scene close to 9 p.m.