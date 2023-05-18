THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the head on Johnia Court in Thomasville.

At about 11 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 100 block of Johnia Court in Thomasville.

The homeowner told FOX8 it was a birthday party with a few friends. People who were inside of the Thomasville home when it happened say the teens were playing with a gun. The homeowner said a 14-year-old accidentally fired the gun at a 15-year-old boy. Nobody knew the teens had a gun until the gunshot.

In a news release, police said the victim was found in the front bedroom of the home suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. The teenager was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A neighbor who did not want to go on camera is upset after hearing what happened.

“I don’t even come out of the house because it is so scary nowadays, and, to think, outside of our house anything could happen to them and anything could happen to me,” the neighbor said. “That is all I have is my kids.”

Police are tired of responding to these types of calls, and they say that they are preaching gun safety on a daily basis. Detective Jake Banker says the Thomasville school resource officer spoke with kids about the danger of guns within the last week.

“We are going to try our best to figure where the gun originated from and pursue that as a part of our investigation,” Banker said.

Thomasville police were at the home on Johnia Court for about four hours.

No word on any possible charges.