DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage boy is facing several charges after a police chase, according to Davidson County court records.

Records state that the 16-year-old attempted to “elude a law enforcement officer while speeding in excess of 15 mph.” The teen is also accused of “driving negligently leading to an accident causing property damage in excess of $1,000.”

Records also allege that the teen suspect was speeding at “approximately 65 mph in a 35 mph zone.” He is also accused of leaving the scene of a crash with another vehicle that led to a person being injured and driving without a license.

The teenager is being charged with the following:

Flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Reckless driving to endanger

Speeding

Hit-and-run/leave the scene property damage

No operator’s license

Failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light

The teen was granted a custody release and will next appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on June 9.