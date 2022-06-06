BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is wanted for attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Burlington club sent a man to the hospital in critical condition on Sunday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 1 a.m., Burlington officers responded to reports of a shooting inside of Club Mamba on Corporation Parkway.

Arriving officers found one victim, a 21-year-old Reidsville man. He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

An additional victim, a 22-year-old Graham man, was found later. He refused treatment, the release says.

Kevin Eugene Beckham II, 19, of Gibsonville, is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. His location is currently unknown.

Kareem Dejuan Bethea, 24, of Mebane, was arrested and charged with two counts of being an accessory to attempted first-degree murder.

Bethea is currently in the Alamance County Jail with a $20,000 secure bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppersmay be eligible for cash rewards.