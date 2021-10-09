Teen shot while sitting on porch in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager was shot while sitting on his porch in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 1:56 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting on the 2200 block of Nissan Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand and arm.

The victim told officers that he was sitting outside his home when a shot was fired. The suspect then drove away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital and released with a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.