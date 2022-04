LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 15-year-old was shot several times on Wednesday afternoon in Lexington, and an elementary school was put on lockdown, deputies say.

FOX8 is told the 15-year-old victim was shot in the chest and multiple other places.

The sheriff’s office says no one is in custody at this time.

Southwood Elementary School officials say the school is no longer on lockdown, and students are being released.

This is a developing story.