CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was shot and killed in Clemmons on Western Villa Drive on Wednesday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to a call about guns being fired in the 100 block of Western Villa Drive.

Arriving deputies learned that 16-year-old Jhamari Jaquel Hall had been shot and killed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity is asked to contact the FCSO directly at (336) 727-2112 or anonymously text information, photos and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477.

“Again, our hearts are heavy. We lost yet another child to gun violence. Another family’s hearts are broken, and our community is torn further apart,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said. “We as a community – Black, white, and brown – must come to the realization that enough is truly enough. Our children are wondering what is going on, and they are looking to adults for the answers. We can no longer accept this behavior. I’m asking the community as a whole to do your part to stop the violence, to end the heartache. We must choose to become our brothers’ keepers so we can stop being their pallbearers.”