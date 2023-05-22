THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A boy who was shot in the head when a gun went off during a gathering has died.

Thomasville Police Department confirmed that criminal charges are “forthcoming” after a 15-year-old died a day after he was shot in the head at a home on Johnia Court.

Police responded to the home around 11 a.m. According to the homeowner, a few friends had gathered for a birthday party, and people inside the home said that the teens were playing with a gun, resulting in a 14-year-old accidentally fired, hitting the 15-year-old boy.

According to those witnesses, no one knew the teens had a gun.

Police say that the victim was found in a bedroom in critical condition and taken to the hospital. He died on Friday evening, according to police.

Neighbors were shocked and upset to hear what had happened.

“I don’t even come out of the house because it is so scary nowadays, and, to think, outside of our house anything could happen to them and anything could happen to me,” the neighbor said. “That is all I have is my kids.”

An officer says that student resource officers had just spoken with Thomasville students about the danger of guns the week prior and that they would be investigating where the gun came from.