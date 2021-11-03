Teen shot at ‘gathering’ on Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem; police seek suspect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for a shooter after an 18-year-old showed up at an emergency room shot.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem police were informed that someone had come to a local emergency room with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim was shot while “attending a gathering” on Patterson Avenue. Police went to the location and did find a crime scene, but no additional victims.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

