ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Alamance County on Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The call reporting the crash came in at 8:02 a.m., and the scene was clear by 9:07 a.m.

Sofia Anna Guerrero, 30, Burlington, was going south on NC 49 in a 2012 Jeep SUV.

A Burlington 18-year-old was going north on NC 49 in a 2016 Kia SUV.

Guerrero went left of center and hit the Kia head-on, troopers say.

Guerrero suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, and the teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

There is no word on their current status.

Guerrero was charged with driving left of center and driving while license revoked.