Teen killed in motorcycle crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was killed in a motorcycle crash in High Point on Tuesday evening, according to a news release from High Point police.

Andrew Shea, 18, of High Point, was headed east on West Market Center Drive around 5:20 p.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle in a curve and crossed the concrete median into the westbound lanes, according to police.

Shea was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle hit a truck traveling in the westbound lanes but no injuries were reported from that collision.

High Point police said excessive speed and rider inexperience were contributing factors to the crash.

