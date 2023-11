GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 15-year-old was hit and killed in a crash in Greensboro.

Police say that just after 8 p.m. Wednesday they responded to a crash on Old Oak Ridge Road. They say that a man drifting a Ford Explorer hit a 15-year-old girl who either skateboarded or walked into the road. She died at the scene.

Impairment was not a factor and no additional information will be released.