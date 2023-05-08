Randolph County Sheriff’s Office logo on the side of a patrol vehicle (Courtesy of RCSO)

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point teen was arrested on Friday and faces multiple charges after a chase with deputies that started in Franklinville, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Randolph County deputies responded to the area of Allred Stretty and West Main Street in Franklinville when they were called about a suspicious vehicle.

The caller was able to provide a description of the people in the vehicle who had got out and were walking around.

A deputy arrived at Allred Street and saw someone, later identified as Cory Jermael Smarr-Hunter, 18, of High Point, standing on the passenger side of the vehicle.

When the deputy turned on the spotlights, Smarr-Hunter got in the driver’s seat and drove off. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began.

Communications advised the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Asheboro. The Ramseur Police Department responded with stop sticks in the area of Clarke Avenue and NC 22 North.

When the driver approached, he swerved toward the officer who reportedly jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.

The driver then turned the vehicle towards the officer again before making a right turn. Area agencies were alerted that the vehicle was going north on Interstate-73, the release says.

North Carolina troopers arrived and joined the pursuit.

The vehicle took the I-74 exit, and troopers conducted a forced vehicle maneuver just beyond the Cedar Square exit.

Deputies approached the vehicle. The driver was removed and arrested.

Randolph County EMS responded for evaluation and took Smarr-Hunter to the hospital for additional evaluation and treatment.

Following treatment, Smarr-Hunter was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where the magistrate found probable cause for the charges of:

felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

felony larceny of motor vehicle

felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

felony assault with a deadly weapon against a government official

misdemeanor speeding

misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger

misdemeanor no operators license

misdemeanor open container alcohol violation

failed to yield for a stop sign/flashing red light

fail to burn headlamps

He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.