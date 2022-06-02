STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A family outing on Belews Lake turned tragic when a teenager drowned Wednesday.

Rescue crews were called out to the lake at 5:30 p.m., according to Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brandon Gentry.

A search team was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp. Crews located the body after a more than two-hour search on the water.

A North Carolina Wildlife officer told FOX8 it happened after two families boated together to a shoreline to relax near the steam plant. At some point, one of the teen boys did not resurface during a swim.

“Anything we can do to recover that body to help with the grieving process,” said High Point Fire Department Battalion Chief of Training Tim Layton. “That’s what’s going through our mind.”

The High Point Fire Dive Rescue Team used a new remotely operated underwater vehicle to pinpoint the body nearly 15 feet under water.

“It’s a safer operation by sending a robot to actually search for and find the body,” Layton said. “The training paid off because the actual operation went flawlessly.”

This was the first-time the dive rescue team used the Deep Trekker device on an emergency call. The technology can spot a body or object in the water within inches.

“It speeds the whole entire process up and makes it so much more safer for the divers involved,” Layton said.

The department obtained the device two weeks ago, only one of three in use across the state.

Layton told FOX8 it was funded through a state emergency management grant.

The device has camera, sonar on the fronts and sides, a claw and light for searching in the night.

Official said the teen was not wearing a lifejacket and encourage everyone going out on the water to wear one.