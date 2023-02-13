GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver pled guilty on Monday after three people died including a teenager and a Greensboro firefighter following a fiery crash last year.

State Troopers came to NC-61 near Turner Smith Road after getting a report of a crash at 4:50 p.m. on July 9.

Investigators say that Alexio Lattero, 16, of Gibsonville, was driving northbound on NC-61 in a 2012 Dodge Charger while Richard Norman Murrell, 58, of Reidsville, was driving southbound on NC-61 in a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee when Lattero lost control of his car and crossed into the southbound lane striking Murrel’s Jeep.

Lattero suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital for treatment. Two passengers in Lattero’s car, a 15-year-old and Anna Shyann Lattero, 26, of Reidsville, were trapped inside of the car as it caught on fire.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

In the Jeep, Murrell’s wife, Tonya Renae Murrell, 50, of Reidsville, suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

Richard Murrell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murrell was a fireman with the Greensboro Fire Department, assigned to Station 5 on Westover Terrace.

On Monday, Lattero pled guilty to one count of misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle which was for Murrell. The other cases were dismissed.

Lattero was sentenced by the judge to pay the court costs of the families impacted by the crash.