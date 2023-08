Teen driver in hospital after crash in Lexington on Broadway Road, troopers say (WGHP)

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 15-year-old is in the hospital after a crash in Lexington on Monday.

Troopers say the teen driver and another person were in the vehicle going south on Broadway Road.

The driver went around a curve too fast and then hit a utility pole guide wire and a tree.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.