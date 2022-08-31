GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was sent to the hospital following a crash at Popeye’s early Wednesday morning, according to the Graham Police Department.

At 1:49 a.m. on Wednesday, officers came to Popeyes on 720 South Main Street after getting reports of a vehicle striking the restaurant in a crash.

Investigators say that a Nissan SUV, driven by an 18-year-old girl, was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The passenger, a 17-year-old girl, was taken by EMS to the hospital for injuries that are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that the 17-year-old passenger was hanging onto the outside of the Nissan SUV during the crash.

The Popeyes suffered significant damage as a result of the crash.

Investigators say that impairment is not suspected as a cause at the moment and that charges are pending for the 18-year-old driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the GPD at (336) 570-6711.