Teen dies from injuries after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen has died from his injures after a crash in Winston-Salem earlier this month, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

On Aug. 2, officers were called to the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Third Street at 9:28 p.m. on a report of a crash.

Police said 18-year-old Ryan Michael Smith, of Walkertown, was driving a moped and ran a stop sign on Woodland Avenue.

Smith crashed into the side of a 2020 Ford service truck.

Smith was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, WSPD were notified that Smith had died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

