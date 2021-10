GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation on Monday after a teen died, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Brendon Redfearn, 18, of Greensboro died on Monday afternoon.

Redfearn was taken to the hospital on Oct. 12 after a shooting was reported in the 4200 block of Kildare Drive around 10:40 p.m.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

The investigation is ongoing.