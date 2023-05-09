GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen died on Tuesday following a crash in Graham on Monday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 11:38 a.m. on Monday, troopers responded when they were told about a crash on Southern High School Road near NC 87 in Alamance County.

Nicholas Wayne Palma, 19, of Burlington, was going east on Southern High School Road in a 2004 Ford Mustang.

Palma went off the road to the right, overcorrected, got back on the road, went off the road to the left and hit a tree.

Palma had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted from the scene to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Investigators believe that speed was a contributing factor in this crash.

Southern High School Road was closed for around one hour during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 12:27 p.m.

On Tuesday, the State Highway Patrol officials were told that Palma had succumbed to injuries he received during the crash