BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police have begun their investigation into a shooting in an apartment complex building that nearly resulted in a 14-year-old being hurt.

Police were called to the Tucker Street Apartment complex just before 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday when they were told about shots being fired.

The mother of a 14-year-old told authorities her son, who was home alone, had said that he had been grazed by a bullet that came through his wall.

When authorities arrived, they discovered that the bullet came from a gun that was in the possession of a 16-year-old next door.

Police also discovered that the 14-year-old had not been hurt.

FOX8 requested to interview Burlington police on Wednesday, but authorities were not available.

Investigators have not said if this was the result of an accidental discharge or what charges the juvenile could face.

They have also not said who the owner of the gun was or how the 16-year-old got it.

This is the fourth time in two weeks that a shooting has happened like this.

On March 27, a 15-year-old girl was shot in Winston-Salem while a man in the neighboring apartment was handling a gun when it accidentally fired.

On March 28, a man accidentally discharged a handgun, and the bullet hit a neighbor upstairs.

On April 2, a man accidentally shot a gun in his house while he was cleaning his weapon.

In these cases, someone was taken to the hospital, but no one suffered any life-threatening injuries.