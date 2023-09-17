CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 15-year-old is being charged with murder in a fatal shooting, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday night, Caswell County deputies came to the parking lot of a gas station on the 300 block of Main Street in Yanceyville after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, deputies found Trayshawn Herbin, 23, of Yanceyville, dead from a gunshot wound. Two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

On Saturday, investigators took a 15-year-old juvenile into custody and charged them with felony first-degree murder.

The teen is being held in a juvenile facility awaiting further court proceedings.