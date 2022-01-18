Teen charged with murder after fatal shooting at house party in Randleman, deputies say

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old was charged with murder on Tuesday after one person was shot and killed at a house party in Randleman earlier this month, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 11:58 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, deputies responded to a shooting at a home on Leonae Drive in Randleman.

Witnesses said they were having a party at the home when 20 or more people showed up uninvited at about 10:30 p.m.

A fight broke out in the front yard at 11:45 p.m., and multiple shots were fired.

Deputies say the shooter left the scene. A victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Some investigators began collecting information at the scene, while others went to the hospital to check on the victim.

The victim, Daniel Lopez Vences, 20, of Asheboro, died at the hospital.

Alexandre Osorio Carbajal, 19, of Montgomery County, was arrested in Asheboro on Tuesday and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served a warrant for arrest for felony second-degree murder.

The magistrate issued a $500,000 secured bond plus electronic house arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 9-1-1, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6698 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-7463.