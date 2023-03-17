BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 16-year-old is being charged with attempted murder after a shooting earlier in March, according to the Burlington Police Department.

At around 8 a.m. on March 7, Burlington officers came to the 600 block of Wicker Street after getting a report of a vehicle being shot at.

Detectives say that multiple male juveniles shot at an approaching vehicle in a targeted incident for which the motivation is currently unknown. All the juveniles involved are known to each other.

There were no reports of injuries in the shooting, however, property was damaged as a result.

On March 8, police announced that a 16-year-old male was in custody and is being charged with aiding and abetting for attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators then continued to search for another 16-year-old male who is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm into occupied property and discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

On Friday, police announced that the additional teen suspect had been taken into custody.

He is currently being held in Juvenile Detention.

There is no further information available at this time.