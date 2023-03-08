BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is currently investigating a shooting on the 600 block of Wicker Street on Tuesday.

Around 8 a.m., Burlington officers were dispatched when they were told about a vehicle being shot at on Wicker Street.

Detectives have been able to determine that multiple male juveniles shot at an approaching vehicle. Detectives are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

Investigators say this appears to be a targeted incident, and all of the juveniles involved knew each other.

A 16-year-old male is in custody and charged with aiding and abetting for attempted first-degree murder.

The BPD is currently searching for a 16-year-old male charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharge of firearm into occupied property and discharge firearm into occupied dwelling.

There were no reports of injuries other then damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing.

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.