Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting into High Point home, car, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old is in jail after shooting at someone’s home.

Around 9 p.m. Monday police responded to a home on the 900 block of Bridges Drive after receiving a call about shots fired. Residents in the home said that they heard bullets hit the side of their house. No bullets got into the house.

Police were able to identify a suspect, Joshua Tishaun Isaac McQueen, 18, of High Point, during their investigation. While they canvassed for shell casings, which they did not find, officers heard shots near the front of the house.

Officers say that the shots were being fired at a car parked in front of the targeted house.

High Point Police formed a perimeter and searched for McQueen. He was spotted by perimeter officers three times but evaded arrested until an officer saw him walking on Leonard Avenue and he was taken into custody.

McQueen was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, resisting a police officer and two counts of discharging a firearm within city limits.

He was given a $1 million bond.