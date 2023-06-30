ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen and man have been charged in connection to a shooting in Asheboro earlier this month, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release.

At around 11:23 p.m. on June 24, officers were sent to the 800 block of Salem Court after being told about gunshots in the area.

While officers were on the way to the scene, they learned multiple people had been shot.

At the scene, police found three gunshot victims. All three victims were taken by EMS to a hospital. Another victim later arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators say two of the shooting victims are still in the hospital, and two have been treated and released.

On Thursday, Davion Louisa Savoy, 18, was arrested and charged with:

4 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious bodily

injury

injury 4 counts of attempted first-degree murder

discharging a weapon into occupied property

Warrants have also been issued for Musin Shaborr Roberts, 20, for:

4 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious bodily

injury

injury 4 counts of attempted first-degree murder

discharging a weapon into occupied property

discharging a firearm in the city limits

Asheboro police were searching for Roberts, and say they got word on Friday that he was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

He was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Asheboro Police Department. Information can also be anonymously provided to Randolph County Crimestoppers at (336) 672-7463.