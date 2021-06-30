Teen charged in 2020 High Point homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed in August 2020, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Tyzeon C. Shipman, 19, of High Point, is charged with first-degree murder.

At 11:33 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2020, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Meredith Street and Fern Avenue.

Responding officers found a man seated in a vehicle, suffering from a suspected gunshot to his abdomen. He was identified as Kaylum J. Hall, 27, of High Point.

Hall was taken by Guilford County EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Health – High Point Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, detectives established probable cause to charge Shipman in Hall’s killing.

Shipman is currently in the Guilford County jail in High Point.

According to High Point police, Shipman is also awaiting extradition to Maryland on a first-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Crump at (336) 887-7877, Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.