THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville officers charged a 16-year-old after a shooting on James Avenue on Wednesday evening, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

At 5:40 p.m., officers responded to James Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Witnesses who reported the shooting last saw the suspect fleeing east on James Avenue.

Officers arrived at 5:41 p.m. and established a perimeter. Officers then found the suspect behind a home in the 100 block of James Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers found a gun after tracing back the steps the suspect took when fleeing.

Detectives charged the juvenile with discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

A secure custody order was issued by the Office of Juvenile Justice, and the juvenile was taken to the Taylorsville Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives learned a home on James Avenue had been hit by gunfire.

At the time of the shooting, there were four people inside the home.

No injuries were reported.