Teen arrested in connection to shooting death of juvenile in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was shot and killed in High Point, and another teen was arrested in connection to the shooting, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

High Point police responded to the 2000 block of West English Road Monday around 7:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old in the home who had been shot.

The juvenile was then pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old male, and the shooting happened after an argument between the suspect and victim.

The juvenile suspect was served with a secured custody order on Monday evening without incident. He is still in custody.

The HPPD is not searching for any other suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.