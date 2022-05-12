BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after “several shootings” in Burlington since April, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Police arrested Kenyon Leathers, 18, of Burlington on charges of felony speeding to elude and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

As part of the investigation, police also arrested a 21-year-old from Durham on a charge of possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana.

The suspects were also served with arrest warrants from other agencies in connection with unrelated crimes.

Officers say several homes and vehicles have been struck by gunfire throughout April and May. No one was hurt. Police believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.