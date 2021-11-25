Teen arrested after 2 people stabbed in High Point, according to sheriff’s office

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are recovering after being stabbed.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office got a call about an aggravated assault on the 300 block of Ranch Drive in High Point.

According to the sheriff’s office, two adults had been stabbed. They were taken to the hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested Kayla Therrell at the scene and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Therrell received a $50,000 bond.