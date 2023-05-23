THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville detectives arrested a 14-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting last week.

On Thursday at 11 a.m., officers were sent to the 100 block of Johnia Court when they were told someone had been shot, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

Officers found a 15-year-old victim, later identified as Jeremy Dallas Redwine Jr., in the front bedroom who had been shot in the head.

Officers began to administer life-saving measures until Davidson County Emergency Service paramedics arrived on the scene.

Redwine Jr. was taken by Davidson County Emergency Services to a hospital and then airlifted to a different hospital.

Before the shooting, the victim was inside a home on Johnia Court. He died at the hospital on Friday, police say.

A 14-year-old suspect was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, which was reportedly stolen from Winston Salem.

Additional charges are also pending.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody and taken to the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center in Taylorsville.

The investigation is ongoing.