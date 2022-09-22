RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen in Randolph County is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On March 16, the RCSO was told about a sexual offense involving a juvenile.

Following the investigation, charges were sought on 19-year-old Damion Alexander Millner for felony second-degree forcible rape and misdemeanor battery.

On Wednesday, Millner was found, arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served the warrant for arrest.

He was issued a $200,000 total secured bond.