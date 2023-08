DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davie County deputies responded to a stabbing call on a high school bus on Tuesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Yadkin Street in Cooleemee when they were told about a stabbing.

Investigators determined a student on the bus used a pencil to attack her classmate.

A 15-year-old has been referred to juvenile court authorities for assault with a deadly weapon.

A second Juvenile will be referred to juvenile authorities for accessory to an assault.