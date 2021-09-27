Teaching assistant at Mount Airy primary school accused of assaulting minor with disability

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was charged with assaulting a person with a disability, according to a Mount Airy Police Department news release.

On Friday, Sept. 24, officers took a report when they were told about an assault involving a handicapped minor at Tharrington Primary School.

The assault happened on Thursday, the release says.

On Monday, Laurie Elizabeth Chilton, turned herself in at the MAPD and was served with a warrant for arrest for assault on an individual with a disability.

Chilton was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.

Chilton is listed as a teaching assistant on Tharrington Primary School’s website.