HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County school has funded intervention teachers to focus on learning loss.

The program started as an after-school tutoring program twice a week.

With 400 students needing attention and transportation, things got tough. So this year, the principal built the focus groups into the school day.

Five days a week, you can find Linda Dawkins, a math and reading master teacher, inside a classroom at Oak Hill Elementary.

Her role at the school is to work with a small group of kindergarten through second-grade students who have fallen behind because of the pandemic.

She is one of three intervention teachers providing their 35 years of combined education experience at the school

Principal Sonia Marquez tapped them for the role when she was looking for a creative way to meet students’ needs by utilizing campus staff.

“We were so excited about how that impacted our students and our families and our achievement scores. So we decided to continue to…fund these intervention type approaches,” Marquez said.

Each day, the intervention teachers hold 30-minute sessions with a small group of kids.

“We pull the students based off data and teacher discretion sometimes, “said Tyquel Davis, a three to five Math interventionist.

“We’ll be able to reach all students in the 20 percentile and below. All 400 students through our soar time, through our interventionists will have access to a master level professional,” Marquez said.

The focus groups started in February, and there’s been noticeable progress.

“We’ve…seen an increase in our test scores. Our students have grown a lot…students are pushing to grow and gain the knowledge,” Davis said.

Once the teachers feel students are caught up, the students are placed back with their classmates for further education, and a new group of students in need of focused learning is selected.

FOX8 did ask a school district spokesperson if this was something other principals were considering. We were told that at this time, it’s specific to Oak Hill Elementary.