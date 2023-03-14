GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In what might be their final opportunity to do so, members of the Guilford County Board of Education for the fourth time on Tuesday night voted against seating teacher Michael Logan to fill the opening from District 3.

Guilford County Board of Education candidate Michael Logan (WGHP)

Logan, nominated by members of the Guilford County Republican Party who live in that district, again was denied the seat on the board by a vote along party lines. Only the two Republican candidates have supported his nomination.

That likely will change by the time the board meets again on April 3, because House Bill 88, drafted to clean up language in the statute covering this process, soon will be passed into law by the General Assembly, perhaps as soon as Wednesday.

The seat has been open since November, when Patrick Tillman was elected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, but Logan, an automotive teacher at Southern Guilford High School, has been denied the seat because board members object to his social media posts and public comments that they have called “divisive.”

Lizzie Biddle spoke against Michael Logan’s candidacy during Tuesday night’s school board meeting. (WGHP)

Two residents of District 3 spoke Tuesday night during the public comments portion of the meeting.

One supported Logan’s candidacy and decried the absence of representation for thousands of residents of the district and the “political forces” that have kept him from being seated.

The other pointed to Logan’s persona and record and reinforced the need to “value unity and respect” and focus on courage rather than blame in schools and the community.

State Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett) and Rep. John Faircloth (R-High Point) introduced SB 88, which Hardister said he expected will be voted on Wednesday on the House floor. If it’s approved, the bill will become law immediately. This is a “local bill” and not subject to veto by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett)

The House has the final vote because the Senate had added an amendment and merged HB 88 with three other local bills that addressed similar issues involving school boards. Introduced by Hardister and Rep. John Faircloth (R-High Point), the bill passed the House on a voice vote two weeks ago and was approved by the Senate last Wednesday, 27-18, with Democrats voting against the bill because they oppose partisan school boards.

Before the Senate’s final vote, Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Buncombe) amended the bill to clarify that a person appointed to fill a seat in a single-member district must live in that district, and this follows amendments passed a week earlier to include Senate Bill 103 for Henderson, SB 150 for McDowell County and SB 59 for Maysville and Pollocksville. Those first two bills would make those boards of education partisan, and the other clears up two election schedules.

Logan said he doesn’t think any of this is required for him to take the seat for which he has been nominated, he plans to fill until the term expires in 2024 and for which he has said he intends to seek re-election.

“There never has been a need for the legislation to place me on the board,” Logan wrote in the email to WGHP. “Due to partisan politics, the Democrats have refused to seat me. They have another chance to do the right thing and follow the law as it was intended.”

Hardister – the House majority whip who in 2019 filed legislation to return the Guilford County school board to nonpartisan – cited “errors made by staff” with two paragraphs that address general statute GS 115c-37.1, which undermined language in the local bill that former state Sen. Trudy Wade (R-High Point) pushed through the General Assembly in 2013.

Jill Wilson, attorney for the school board, said Monday that she would have to read the final bill before knowing how to advise the board on its next steps.

The six Democrats who have voted against Logan, with Hayes as their leader, recently published a cosigned letter in the News & Record in which they cited a litany of issues they had with the way Logan has conducted himself and asked Republicans to submit the name of a different candidate.

“We have issues and problems within our schools our school board continues to be unwilling to work with someone from within the schools. Why?,” Logan wrote to WGHP. “It isn’t my post’s since none fit the accusations by Deena Hayes-Greene. It isn’t the phone call to the board.

“Where is the evidence? Who was the person? Do we even know if it was a student? If I was under investigation for these statements and they were found to be true then why am I still employed.

“If I was under investigation, would they hire me back as we have seen in the latest scenario in the news. Our board needs to accept that I will be installed and do the right thing.”