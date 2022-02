DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tanker truck crashed and began leaking ethanol.

The DOT says the crash happened on Young Road in Davidson County Friday morning. The truck is leaking ethanol.

Both lanes of Young Road are closed as crews work to clean up the crash. Greensboro’s hazmat team is on the way to offer assistance.

This is an ongoing situation and we are working to find out the cause of the crash and what impacts the leak could have on the area.