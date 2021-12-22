Tanger Center rolls out new COVID-19 restrictions

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has announced the following updates to its health and safety protocols, which will be effective on Dec. 28.

Face coverings are required inside the Tobee & Leonard Kaplan Theater

Food and beverage items are not permitted in the seating area

Both of these policies will be in effect for all events until further notice.

As previously announced, select Tanger Center events also require proof of vaccination/negative COVID test for admission.

For more information, click here.