Tanger Center creates business boom for downtown businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Broadway is back, and that means business is booming in downtown Greensboro.

Business owners say the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has created an influx of customers.

Regina Lynskey showed up at the Tanger Center ticket officer Thursday afternoon to get her ticker for the last day of the Broadway Performance “WICKED.”

“I’m coming from Pelham, North Carolina. I drove 45 minutes to get here, and it’s worth every minute,” she said.

“Three family members are coming from Chapel Hill to see ‘Porgy and Bess’ in January. When I say people are coming from all over the region they truly are,” Betty Cone said.

Tanger Center performances like “WICKED” brought thousands of people into downtown Greensboro.

“They are selling out really fast,” Lynskey said.

This means a business boom for people like Undercurrent’s restaurant owner, Wes Wheeler, who has seen lines at his restaurant before each show.

“I’ve been a part of this restaurant for 13 years and I’ve never seen the increase in business in such a short amount of time,” Wheeler said. “We had a really great mixture of a lot of local business as well as people from all over.”

The owner of Cafe Europa just feet away from the ticket office says he has been waiting for the Tanger Center to open.

“It’s great to have the Tanger Center opened, we have been busy for all the shows,” Jakub Pucilowsk said.

Sunday will be the last day for the Broadway musical “WICKED.”

There are still limited tickets available for the remaining shows.

Tanger Center leaders say they will have an economic impact release with final numbers on ticket sales at the beginning of next week.