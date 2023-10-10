MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of packages make their way along conveyor belts in the newly opened UPS Distribution Center in Mebane.

The company invested $316 million into the 160+ acre property off Ralph Scott Parkway after initially beginning phase zero out of three in 2020.

Training Development Manager, Clayton Dorm, says he moved from Charlotte to take a position at the facility.

“The thing I like about it is where it is. I’ve been meeting a lot of people. Which is good because we have a lot to offer.”

They have close to 500 job openings available.

“Package handlers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers as well for delivery.”

They’re also looking for help in the control room which oversees operation in the facility.

According to Dorm, an average of 10,000 packages per hour are sorted within the facility and the average salary of any position at the Mebane facility is $65,000.

If you’re interested in working at the facility you can find out more online.