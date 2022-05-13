DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people were arrested after a home invasion that left a family dog dead.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 2:30 p.m on Saturday, deputies responded to a call about a home invasion on Friedberg Church Road.

According to deputies, three armed suspects broke into the home with guns and robbed people in the home. Multiple shots were fired, and before leaving the home the suspects killed the victim’s dog.

With assistance from Winston-Salem Police Department and Greensboro Police Department, four suspects were arrested, all of them in custody in various jurisdictions.

Jamal Devontae Jordan

Amond Creshawn Crews

Jamal Devontae Jordan, 22, of Winston-Salem, is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, one count felony cruelty to animals and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. He received no bond.

Amond Creshawn Crews, 21, of Winston-Salem, is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, one count felony cruelty to animals, one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. He received a $150,000 bond.

Zachariah Demon Bacote

Dasmond Nashon Hood

Zachariah Demon Bacote, 20, of Winston-Salem, is charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of conspiracy and one count of felony cruelty to animals. He received a $130,000 bond.

Dasmond Nashon Hood, 22, of Winston-Salem is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of conspiracy, one count of felony cruelty to animals and one count assault with a deadly weapon. He received a $500,000 bond.