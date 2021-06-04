Suspects identified, wanted after 5-year-old shot while playing in Reidsville yard

REIDSVILLE , N.C. (WGHP) — Reidsville police have identified two suspects in the shooting that injured a 5-year-old girl on Saturday, according to a news release.

Bro Hayes and Nicellion Womack are wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, officers with the RPD responded to the 300 block of Northwest Market Street when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 5-year-old girl who had been hit by a bullet. Multiple shots were fired further down the street before officers arrived, and the girl was not believed to be the intended target.

Shell casings were found in the 400 block of North West Market Street.

The child, who doesn’t live at the home, was playing in the yard with several other kids when she was shot, police say.

She was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Her family told police she is doing OK.

“I hope everyone keeps this child and her family in their prayers,” Captain Brian Oakley told FOX8.

The shooters “know they hit a child. They have a conscious. They are feeling bad about it. Maybe they will come turn themselves in,” Oakley said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator Collins at (336) 347-2343 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.