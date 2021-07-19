Suspects asked victim where he lives, shot him in the leg when he didn’t respond, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the thigh while walking home in Winston-Salem.

Sunday around 11:00 p.m. police responded to the 3500 block of Robinhood Road on reports of a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh and transported him to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The victim said that he had been walking home when two young men in a white Dodge Durango approached him and asked him where he lived. The victim continued walking and the men in the Durango shot him.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.